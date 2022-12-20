Highbridge Festival of the Arts has issued a final call for entries to the 2023 festival this week.

While entries for the Dance Section of The Festival have now closed, there is still time to enter the Speech & Drama and Music Sections.

The Syllabuses and entry forms are available on the Festival website with a closing date of 31st December 2022.

Festival Secretary Clare Catcheside said: “If you’re not sure about entering then please contact the Section Secretaries who will be happy to give you more information.”

“Their details are in the Syllabuses. Just let us know by email that you’re interested – we’re very aware that problems with the post might delay your entry form reaching us.”

“The organisers are looking forward to welcoming lots of entrants to their 75th Festival, which begins on Monday 6 March 2023, with two days of Speech and Drama at The Princess Theatre, followed by five days of Dance and then at least four days of Music at Highbridge Community Hall.”

Since being founded in 1948, the Highbridge festival has grown from an afternoon of performances to a two week event in several venues in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The 2022 Highbridge Festival Of The Arts was held in March this year with hundreds of performances in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.