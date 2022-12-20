Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is to offer a local Christmas tree collection service with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service will ge underway in the Burnham-On-Sea area, with real trees being collected and recycled in return for a £5 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” says the club’s Julia Rosser.

“We wish all our supporters a very happy new year from everyone at the club.”

Book your collection slot by texting 07741 850454 to organise the collection.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: