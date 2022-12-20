Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is to offer a local Christmas tree collection service with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service will ge underway in the Burnham-On-Sea area, with real trees being collected and recycled in return for a £5 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” says the club’s Julia Rosser.

“We wish all our supporters a very happy new year from everyone at the club.”

Book your collection slot by texting 07741 850454 to organise the collection.