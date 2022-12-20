A popular Christmas concert in Burnham-On-Sea has raised over £1,000 for a Church restoration fund.

The packed audience at St Andrew’s Church was treated to pitch-perfect performances by Richard Lennox, Francesca Bowkett and Marcus Evans on Saturday (December 17th).

The church was illuminated with colourful lighting alongside scores of twinkling festive trees that are in place for the church’s ongoing Christmas tree festival.

A spokesperson for Saint Andrew’s Social Committee thanked those who had attended and added: “We would like to thank Richard Lennox, Francesca Bowkett, Marcus Evans and TJ Lighting for their wonderful concert on Saturday evening.”

“The concert was very well attended and after expenses over £1,000 was raised for the Church restoration fund.”

“A retiring collection was held raising a further £172 which will be forwarded to Medisense in support of medical provision in Karkiv Ukraine.”

“We would also like to thank those attending who actively and enthusiastically participated in the communual carols and seasonal songs.”