Traffic was held on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater on Monday evening (December 19th) after several swans landed on the carriageway.

The motorway was briefly closed between junction 22 at Burnham-On-Sea and junction 23 for Bridgwater North at around 4.40pm while the birds were moved away to safety.

A National Highways spokesperson confirmed at 4.57pm: “Traffic was temporarily held whilst we dealt with swans in the carriageway.”

The birds caused tailbacks of up to 30 minutes for rush hours traffic.

Swans have caused trouble on the M5 several times over recent years. A swan was rescued from the M5 by Burnham-On-Sea Police earlier this year after causing delays for motorists.

A group of M5 motorists at Burnham-On-Sea rescued a swan from carriageway in December 2020 after getting out of their vehicles.

Also, fire crews and animal experts at Secret World rescued a swan from the M5 between Weston and Burnham-On-Sea in March 2020 when there was another happy ending.

Pictured: An archive dashcam photo of a swan on the M5 at Burnham-On-Sea