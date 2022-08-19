A swan that was found sitting on the northbound carriageway of the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea had to be rescued by Police this week.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were alerted to the bird when it was spotted at junction 22 near Burnham-On-Sea.

The swan was transported in a motorway patrol car to the nearby King’s Sedgemoor Drain where it was released, unharmed.

Police Inspector John Shaddick, who was at the scene, said: “Had it been left on the M5 it would have surely died.”

“The swan remained calm being carried wrapped up in a hi-viz jacket.”

“It appeared very grateful. The story ended well with the beautiful creature being released into a nearby river unharmed.”