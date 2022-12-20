Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas tree festival is open each day this week for visitors to wander around.

A record number of 41 sparkling trees are on display at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham up to Christmas Day.

The free-to-enter festival is open this week as follows: Tuesday 20th December 10am-3pm; Wednesday 21st December 10am-3pm; Thursday 22nd December 11am-2pm; Friday 23rd December 10am-3pm; Saturday 24th December 10am-2pm.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have set up and decorated their trees with unique items according to different themes.

The festival has been run for 11 years but did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. The display also includes a life-size Christmas crib scene.

Rev Richard Allen, pictured, who organises the event, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have brought back the Christmas tree festival again this year after a break of two years.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens up the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

This year’s trees are from: Moose International, Baby Bee Crafty, M & F Carpets and Flooring, Burnham Flower Club, Friendship Group, The Star Prayer Tree, Christian Aid, OLEM Church & St Joseph’s School, St Andrew’s CE Junior School, Burnham Infants’ School, Royal British Legion / Poppy Appeal, St Andrew’s Church Choir, Fair Start Nursery, Burnham & Highbridge Karate Club, Music for the Memory, The People of the Ukraine, Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea, Trefoil Guild, Castlemills M O T Centre, Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society, Burnham & District Horticultural Society, Saint Andrew’s 3rd Thursday Group, Positive Wealth Creation, Burnham U3A, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Burnham Funeral Services, Lowe’s Pottery Painting, BoS Parkinson’s Support Group, Lowe’s Barbers, In Charley’s Memory, Holistic Tae Kwon-do, Supported Living, Abbeyfield Society, Ltd., Somewhere House, Sopha, Highbridge Area Foodbank, Vince Davey Plumbing & Heating, Women Who Write, BARB Search and Rescue, Motor Neurone Disease Association S.W.S, and St Andrew’s Parish Church.