This is the moment that kind-hearted motorists near Burnham-On-Sea stopped traffic on the M5 to help move a stranded swan to safety.

The footage, taken on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea, shows the swan sitting on the middle of the road.

The bird soon starts to flap away as five people coax it towards the hard shoulder and off the main carriageway.

Eventually one of the rescuers manages to catch the young swan with their jacket and lift it over the guard rail to the safety of the grass on the other side.

Harry Gunning, who took the video, says: “The motorway was average busy, with lots of caravans and lorries, but three lanes quickly piled up.”

He added: “The swan was a juvenile, meaning it probably was quite new to flying and underestimated its flying strengths and dangers of the motorway – very lucky not getting run over – and the public were very happy to assist it.”

”There was not a single beep or angry driver throughout.”

In the video, cars are seen stopped in the middle of the road as the drivers got out to assist the animal.