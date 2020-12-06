A new visual arts space located in the heart of Burnham-On-Sea is set to hold its first exhibition of work by local artists.

The Brickworks Studio, just off Victoria Street in Victoria Court, was launched in October by Jacob Dear and George Manchip, pictured above, and is providing a ‘new peaceful place to discover new forms of visual arts and artists’.

The free exhibition, called ‘New Faces, Different Places’, is being held on 19th December from 11am to 7pm with Covid safety measures in place and mandatory booking in advance – see more details below.

The studio’s Jacob Dear told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Although the arts community has been going through a very difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic, we at The Brickworks are still striving to create a developmental environment for the local and diverse visual arts scene.”

“With this in mind, we are excited to announce our first-ever exhibition which is called ‘New Faces, Different Places’ featuring three artists in a one-day exhibition.”

“It is an exhibition exploring the cultural importance of supporting the artist who are at different stages of their careers.”

“The three artists involved are all based in Somerset and are either in the education system

or have recently graduated, BA Hons, FDA & A Level.”

Ryan Trower, who recently graduated from Ravenbourne University London, is now based in

Taunton. Ryan’s primary discipline is photography, which is focused on the ‘New Topographic’ movement of the early 1970s. He is producing a project such as New Town Blues, Nuclear Desert & Gable Ends I Have Seen.

Olivia Dollery, currently studying UAL Foundation Degree in art at the University Campus

Weston, is a multifaceted artist, who takes many different approaches to create

her artwork using Acrylic paints, oil pastels, watercolours and posca pens just to name a few. Although Olivia creates her work for ‘fun’, Olivia has also approached difficult subjects matters through her work, such as “Bollocks to Boris” which was her final A-Level project and walked the tricky tightrope of protest propaganda and the punk revolution.

Matt Bartlett, currently studying A-level arts at King Alfred school, is a mixed media contemporary artist who is early in his development as an artist. Interested in the idea of the ‘Holy Grail’ & Mythic artefacts, Matt is a multiverse artist who is currently focused on creating sculptures, Lyno prints and photography that is a visual representation of folklore. In this early stage, Matt is constantly evolving his practices and the inspiration behind his work, currently working with the idea of utopia and hellscape, Matt is finding new challenging ways he can inform his practices.

Due to the current government guidelines, there will be a time slot booking system in place which will give six visitors at a time, thirty minutes to experience these artists’ work. The exhibition is FREE, there is no price for administration. Tickets are available on the studio’s social media pages from 7th December at 9am and from here.

Jacob adds: “We just ask those who plan to attend, that they must wear a face coving whilst inside the exhibition & if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19 that you please stay at home and self isolate. We cannot wait to showcase these three incredibly talented artists to the public, we hope that you will enjoy your visit to The Brickworks Studio.”