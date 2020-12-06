The latest Covid-19 infection rate in Sedgemoor – including Burnham and Highbridge – shows a decrease, according to official figures.

The number of new cases has fallen 36.4% in our district, according to the latest official weekly data released on Saturday 5th December.

There were small increases in the rate in Somerset West and Taunton and South Somerset, rising respectively to 74.8 per 100,000 of population (up from 69.6), and 99.8 per 100,000 (previously 95.6).

But the figures are down in Mendip, with a new rate of 102.1 per 100,000 (down from 104.7) and Sedgemoor is down to 99.9 (from 102.3).

The figures are based on the latest seven-day totals, which saw Mendip drop to 118 (from 121 previously); Sedgemoor 123 (126); SWT 116 (108); and South Somerset 168 (161).

The whole of Somerset is currently in Tier 2 Covid restrictions, with hopes of it entering Tier 1 if the numbers continue to fall.

MP James Heappey said this week: “I know it has been disappointing that Somerset is now in Tier 2, having previously been in Tier 1. However, these decisions have been made to ensure our local NHS is not overwhelmed with infections having slightly risen a few weeks back.”

“There is no doubt the lockdown has flattened that curve and I am hopeful that following the two-week review, there may be some positive news ahead of the festive period.”

“I am pleased to hear the restrictions will be reviewed on the 16th December and then every two weeks thereafter – before another assessment of where we are at in February.”