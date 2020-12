Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton and Bridgwater tackled a blaze in Puriton on Saturday evening (December 5th).

Crews were called to a derelict caravan fire at Puriton Hill shortly after 6.30pm.

A spokesmam said: “Fire crews got to work using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

“The static caravan which was in an open field was 100% damaged by the fire.”

The fire service added that the cause of the blaze was “unknown”.