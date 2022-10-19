The organisers of Highbridge Festival of The Arts are busy planning for their 75th Festival to be held in March 2023.

The syllabuses and entry forms for each of the sections of the festival are now live on their website.

Clare Catcheside, General Secretary, says: “We are already receiving lots of entries for dance and ask that people get their entries in early as we expect lots of interest and may have to limit numbers.”

“The Festival is eager to welcome competitors of all ages to showcase their talents in Speech & Drama, Music and Dance.”

The closing date for entries is 31st December 2022 and 19th December for Dance.

If you would like more information about entering the Festival, then the organisers can be contacted via the website.