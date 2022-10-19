Volunteers are being sought to help with marshalling at local vaccination centres in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Highbridge.

With the local winter flu and Covid booster vaccination programme now well underway, local helpers are being sought outside to keep things moving smoothly.

Local co-ordinator Ian Jefferies told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are seeking extra volunteers to top up our numbers.”

“They are needed mostly at weekends and are needed in three hour shift. We work in all weathers – training is given and all you need to bring is a smile and a can-do attitude.”

To express an interest in helping, email Ian at ianfromburnham@gmail.com