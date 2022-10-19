A project to conserve a historic tomb in a Brent Knoll churchyard has just been completed.

Conservation work was undertaken on the 18th century chest tomb of Edward Symes and his wife in the churchyard of St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll.

Parts of the inscriptions on the tomb had becoming unreadable and there was movement of the tomb, making it unsafe.

“The project involved winching the top of the tomb off and taking the tomb apart before it was rebuilt on a sound base,” the church’s Ged Keele told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The work was undertaken by Glynwoods and Plint, a Glastonbury firm that specialises in masonry repairs.”

“After reconstructing the tomb, new panels were inserted on the north side of the tomb with fresh inscriptions that matched the original.”

George Brown, a local historian, was the originator of the project and local support came from the Friends of St Michael’s Church.

Financial backing for the £6,000 project came from Brent Knoll Parish Council, the Parish of Three Saints, local individuals and societies, and grants.

“We are very grateful to the Nuttall Trust who supplied a grant to support initial survey work and to Viridor Credits who supported the building work with a generous grant,” adds Ged.

“The project generated local interest. Some very interesting research has been done on the background of Edward Symes, who was the local Parish surgeon.”

The tomb and the reconstruction work was one of the subjects studied by Brent Knoll Primary School children during a local history project.

They were able to see the tomb before and after reconstruction. The finished restoration can be seen any time in St Michael’s churchyard. The church held a successful arts and crafts show festival earlier this year.