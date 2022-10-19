A Brean holiday park is set to feature in Channel 5’s new series of ‘Happy Campers: The Caravan Park’, which starts this weekend.

Holiday Resort Unity in Brean is set to feature in the popular programme – now in its third series – which gives a behind-the-scenes peak at the work that goes into making holiday parks run smoothly.

Holiday Resort Unity’s head of entertainment, ‘Chunky’ Russell, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was great to have the Channel 5 TV crews with us for seven weeks over the summer.”

“They got to film everything that goes into making a great British holiday. Viewers will get to see what happens behind the scenes and follow several families during their stay.”

“The series is great publicity for us – and also helps to put Brean and the Burnham-On-Sea area on the map.”

“It was a busy summer for us in Brean as things got back to normal after two quiet years during the pandemic.”

Happy Campers: The Caravan Park is set to shine a light on several West Country holiday parks during the new third season, featuring the entertainment, housekeeping, pool and security teams in their work.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary series tells the stories of both the dedicated teams that work hard to make people’s holiday wishes come true, and the guests themselves.

From guests being pitted against each other, to the pressure that comes with a fully-booked park, Happy Campers shows the ups and downs of working in the tourist industry. Holiday Resort Unity in Brean also starred in the first series of Happy Campers.

The new series airs on Sunday nights at 8pm on Channel 5 from October 23rd.