Holiday Resort Unity in Brean is set to be featured on the Channel 5 TV series ‘Happy Campers’ this weekend.

It comes after a TV crew from the show followed the events at Holiday Resort Unity last summer.

The documentary Happy Campers follows the team on resort as they open their doors for the first time after the first national Covid lockdown of 2020.

The programme takes a behind-the-scenes, access-all-areas look at the challenges of running a busy holiday park and what goes into creating the family entertainment that customers enjoy so much.

It also featured customers, reception staff and the cleaning teams on resort that bring it all together.

In the first episode, the series documents the uncertain start to the season, in which the holiday resort planned to come back with a bang.

The documentary series is set to be six, one hour long episodes and focus on what life is like at the holiday park.

Alan House, Director at Holiday Resort Unity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a great privilege to play host to such a series at one of our most testing times as a business.”

“It will be great to re-live the summer we had last year and see all those smiles again. We are currently focused on re-opening the resort again and we can’t wait to welcome back our visitors to their happy place.”

He added that the programme is particularly relevant since the big shift towards ‘staycations’ this year.

As the new programme will show, Holiday Resort Unity has always been popular among Brits on Holiday and has more than its own fair share of happy campers.

‘Happy Campers – The Caravan Park’ debuts Sunday 14th March on Channel 5 at 8pm.