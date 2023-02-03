Concerns have this week been raised by staff at Burnham-On-Sea mail Sorting Office that its customer service front desk could soon permanently close under cost-cutting plans by Royal Mail.

It comes amid an ongoing national review of the facilities across the UK by Royal Mail.

The customer service point at Burnham’s postal sorting office in Dunstan Road allows residents to collect parcels but it could soon be removed altogether as part of ‘modernisation’ plans.

If local posties are unable to deliver parcels, customers could have to travel to Bridgwater or Weston instead, although no final decisions have yet been made.

A Royal Mail spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “When we issued our Half-Year Results, we announced that we were conducting a review of Customer Service Points (CSPs) at our Delivery Offices, taking into account efficiency and changing customer preferences.”

“It is in that context that we are reviewing our entire network of Delivery Office CSPs, and Burnham-On-Sea would fall under the terms of that nationwide review, but we have not yet finalised any decisions.”

“Further details will emerge in due course once our review has been completed.”