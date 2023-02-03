A Burnham-On-Sea pub is raising funds for a cancer support charity by recycling empty plastic tubs of confectionery, biscuits and chocolates.

The Railway in Burnham-On-Sea High Street is among scores of Greene King pubs across the UK taking part in the scheme called TUB2PUB.

Local residents are being invited to bring their empty plastic tubs to the pub where they are being collected for recycling before the funds generated are donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

“At The Railway, we currently have 77 tubs which has raised around £61 already!” says the pub’s Abigail Sheppard.

“This scheme is running until 19th February so there is still plenty of time to try and raise a bit more.”

“If you have any empty plastic biscuit, sweets or chocolate tubs, please drop them into us so we can all help make a difference, both to the environment and towards the amazing work everyone at Macmillan do.”