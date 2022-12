Burnham-On-Sea.com has held several competitions in recent weeks during the lead-up to Christmas — and these were the lucky winners.

Our congratulations go to them all!

Win a festive afternoon tea at Brean Country Club – Sophie Edwards

Brean Play Christmas competition – Linda Fisher

Brent Knoll Christmas Circus – Andrew Shorthouse, Paula Richie

Look out for more competitions soon on Burnham-On-Sea.com for further chances to win local prizes.