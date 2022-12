Residents headed to Burnham-On-Sea Christmas farmers market on Friday, December 23rd.

The event, held in the centre of the High Street, saw a dozen stalls set up with a variety of festive fare. The traders said the event had a busy morning of trade.

A spokeswoman said: “Friday’s market was Burnham’s last farmers market of 2022 – we had our regular producers along with several extra stalls. The market returns to Burnham High Street on the final Friday of January.”