An impressive carnival cart created to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Jubilation cart, which travelled to London to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in June, has made the 2022 Creative Lives Awards People’s Choice Award shortlist.

The Jubilation cart joined the Platinum Jubilee Pageant event in June to form part of the celebrations and was also part of the procession at the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Chris Hocking, lead for pageant entry, said: “I was surprised and pleased to find out we were shortlisted on Friday (December 23). It is the coronation of a fantastic year for the carnival. It is fantastic to receive this recognition and we encourage people to vote for us.”

“We were delighted that we were able to take the entry to all seven Somerset carnivals. It was very much appreciated and we received a fantastic response from the public on how beautiful the Jubilation cart was. It will be in our memories forever.”

Hundreds of carnivalites from 17 carnival clubs worked together on the 100-ft long cart designed to reflect the regal elements of the monarchy.

The carnival team paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after the news of her death on September 8th, saying they felt “privileged” to have been able to celebrate her service.

Chris says the cart has been shortlisted for the England Creative Award. To support the Jubilation cart’s nomination and cast a vote, visit this website. Voting is open until January 26th.

The Creative Lives awards aim to “champion community and volunteer-led creative activity, and work to improve opportunities for everyone to be creative.” They are an annual celebration of the achievements of voluntary and community-led creativity.

Video: Jubilation takes part in Jubilee parade