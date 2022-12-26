A Burnham-On-Sea crew was called to help tackle a blaze at a Torquay hotel on Christmas Eve.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the Headland Hotel in Torquay after the kitchen blaze.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said four people were rescued and two treated for smoke inhalation.

Ten fire engines were called to the building just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Crews from Torquay, Paignton, Brixham, Dawlish, Moretonhampstead, Teignmouth, Totnes, Honiton and Burnham-On-Sea were called.

Burnham-On-Sea fire station sent its welfare pod with three crew.

The fire service said crews used breathing apparatus to search for and help hotel residents, and shortly before 1am it was confirmed that everyone had been accounted for.

Firefighters used water jets, thermal imaging cameras, a smoke curtain and ladders to tackle the blaze.

The spokesman added: “The kitchen was 100 per cent damaged by fire and the dining area 100 per cent smoke damaged. The remainder of the hotel was slightly smoke-damaged.”