A group of kind-hearted local people organised a free Christmas Eve lunch in West Huntspill for 34 people who would have been alone.

The meal was organised by Chantelle and Adam Sear, plus Nichola and John Doble with a team of over a dozen helpers, pictured above.

The group of local people were driven free to the village’s Balliol Hall then treated to a free meal of turkey and trimmings with a free raffle and entertainment. They also received a wrapped gift when they were taken home.

Chantelle Sear said: “We wanted to do something special to help local people who would been alone this Christmas – and went so well.”

“We received lots of support from local people and received kind donations from businesses and Burnham Lions Club. Thanks go them and all our wonderful volunteers for making it go smoothly.”

One of those receiving a meal, Jean, said: “It was such a kind thing to do – a really wonderful idea that was much appreciated. The team were wonderful – they even laid on full transport both ways and prepared a special vegeterian meal for me – nothing was too much trouble. It was a lovely way to celebrate Christmas!”