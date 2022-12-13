West Huntspill villagers gathered for a special evening of outdoor carol singing on Sunday (December 11th).

Over 80 residents took part in the annual ‘Carols on the Common’ when a line-up of well-known carols were sung.

Music was provided by King Alfred Concert Band during the event, which also performed its Christmas concert in Highbridge on Saturday.

The popular annual event on the green is organised by West Huntspill Parish Council. A spokesperson thanked all those who had attended despite the bitterly cold weather.