A driver has been fined after being caught speeding at 122mph on the M5 motorway near Highbridge.

Taunton Magistrates’ Court heard last week that the 37 year-old driver from Wells had been pulled over by Police earlier this year after being clocked at 122mph.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of driving on the M5 motorway near Highbridge at a speed exceeding the limit of 70mph.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, fined £268 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs by Taunton Magistrates’ Court.