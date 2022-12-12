A new community hub and cafe has been opened in West Huntspill this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of dozens of villagers.

The new Huntspill Hub has opened in the back half of the village’s St Peter and All Hallows Church to provide new facilities for the general public.

It comes during a multi-year project to secure grant funding from various organisations including The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Viridor Credits for major repairs to the church’s tower and building, plus modernisation work.

Inside the church, the Huntspill Hub work includes the provision of a new cafe, three accessible toilets, a kitchen, storage area, large open plan seating area, childrens play area plus wi-fi.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday (December 10th) attended by scores of local residents, as pictured here.

The new Huntspill Hub cafe is open every Monday and there is also an ‘honesty cafe’ for hot drinks open every day from 10-4pm.

Reverend Christine Judson thanked the many individuals and groups involved in the project and she summed it up by saying it is focussed on “saving our heritage and sustaining our community.”

Sara Puddy, Benefice Administrator, said that £247,000 in grants has been secured alongside Heritage Lottery funding of £678,200 towards vital repairs and the church’s refurbishment plus the internal upgrades.

Ginny Power, who oversees some of the church’s community activities, says that workshops covering topics such as photography, plus art exhibitions, a film club and community group meetings are planned. The new space is also available for hire via powerv23@gmail.com

St Peter and All Hallows is known as one of the most historic churches in Somerset, and is known as ‘The Cathedral of the Levels’. A Christian community is believed to have existed at Huntspill since AD 796 when, during the reign of the Saxon King Offa, the Manor and land at Huntspill was given to Glastonbury Abbey. Huntspill is listed in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Honspil.

There has been a church on this site since 1194. It was rebuilt in the 1400’s and restored to its former glory after a fire in 1878. Today, the pillars are still a unique red/orange colour as a result of the fire.

The church features distinctive architectural details include cinque-foil cusped perpendicular windows, stone carved gargoyles and embattlements. The Tower is believed to have been built in the 15th Century.

Within the village, the church is the only Grade I Listed building and the church and its tower is key to the identity of the village.