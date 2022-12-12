Police have arrested a drink driver in Burnham-On-Sea who tried to avoid being pulled over to be tested by doing a U-turn.

Police carried out drink driving checks in Burnham’s Love Lane and Stoddens Road over the weekend as part of their ongoing ‘Operation Tonic’ initiative.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit said a vehicle was “spotted doing a U-Turn to avoid an Operation Tonic check site on Love Lane.”

Police said the driver was arrested after providing a positive breath test and charged.

The spokesperson added: “They had a choice, the young baby also within did not have a choice to be in the car.”

Police made over 100 arrests across the region during the first days of the drink drive campaign.

 

 
