Motorists have been urged to take care in this week’s icy weather after Burnham-On-Sea Police were called to three vehicles stranded in local ditches over the weekend.

As pictured here, two cars and an Argos delivery van left the road near Brean as freezing temperatures created dangerous driving conditions.

The vehicles ended up in rhynes along Red Road and Ham Road on Sunday (December 11th). No serious injuries were reported.

Police have this week urged drivers across the region to take extra care during the current cold spell, which is forecast to continue this week