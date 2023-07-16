Over 3,000 people attended the three-day Healing Festival in East Huntspill over the weekend.

The popular, long-running event returned to Secret World Wildlife Rescue for a 14th year on Friday July 14th, Saturday 15th, and Sunday 16th.

Taking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Elaine Fenton (pictured above) said it had been “another huge success despite the poor weather.”

She added: “We had a great weekend with over 3,000 visitors coming to see our 200 exhibitors from across the country.”

Apart from one year missed due to the pandemic, the event has been held every year since 2009 and continues to grow.

Elaine explains: “Many people love coming back to this event every year, with some treating it like a holiday. It has such a relaxing feel about it and is always a wonderful family friendly few days.”

Alongside workshops, demonstrations and talks, the Healing Weekend saw music performances and demonstrations, plus evening shows and children’s activities. Last year’s Healing Weekend also attracted thousands of visitors