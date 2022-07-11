Large crowds headed to East Huntspill at the weekend for entertainment and workshops highlighting healing and complementary therapies.

The 14th annual Healing Weekend was held at New Road Farm between Friday July 8th and Sunday July 10th.

The event featured more than 180 exhibitors and a programme of around 90 workshops, alongside live music and performers including Brent Knoll’s Gracie Wickens-Sweet, who is a former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist.

The event, organised by Elaine Fenton, was hailed a success as the sunshine boosted the crowds.

Elaine says: “The Healing Weekend is now one of the best-loved events of its kind in the UK, attracting thousands of visitors from as far as Australia, Spain, Germany and Holland. We have an amazing array of stands and exhibitions for people to browse and enjoy, plus a full programme of workshops which run throughout the three days.

“This really is a first-class event Somerset can be proud of, supporting the first-class charity, Secret World.”

Pictured: The scenes at The Healing Weekend in East Huntspill (Elaine Fenton)