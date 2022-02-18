Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being urged not to leave it too late to apply for a Road Closure for Street Parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Whilst Sedgemoor District Council has already processed six Temporary Road closure notices, neighbours and community groups who are looking to hold a street party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee are reminded that the clock is ticking and to check whether they may need a temporary Road Closure.”

“The process that is administered by members of Sedgemoor’s Property Services Team has a statutory 8-week consultation period which now leaves a reducing period of time between now and the planned celebrations in early June.”

There is no charge to apply. See the requirements at: Temporary road closures.

 

 
