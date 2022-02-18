Brean’s Warren Farm Holiday Centre has this week been crowned ‘Camping, Caravanning & Holiday Park of the Year’ at the Bristol, Bath, and Somerset Tourism Awards.

The awards were announced in an online ceremony celebrating excellence in Somerset’s tourist industry on Thursday, February 17th.

Director Chris Harris said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have won Holiday Park of the Year. As a family business, we work hard to improve our facilities every year and ensure our customers can enjoy a fantastic holiday, making memories that will last a lifetime.“ “It was an absolute honour to be shortlisted along with the other finalists, some of whom we met at an online event last week, and we were just blown away by the dedication and innovation on display. It really is a labour of love for all of us.” “We wouldn’t have received this accolade without the hard work of every single member of our team, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff who show up with a smile on their face and always go the extra mile, nothing is too much trouble.” Warren Farm Holiday Centre offers camping and touring pitches, as well as luxury static caravans for hire, seasonal touring and a private static owners park. It is ideally situated just a stone’s throw away from Brean’s famous five-mile stretch of sandy beach.

The Farm Walk allows visitors to stroll through hundreds of acres of working farmland, and there are a number of outdoor play areas for families to enjoy. There is also a well-stocked fishing lake.

The Play Barn has a free soft play, arcade machines, bowling and pool tables, and there are plenty of options for eating in and out – with two convenience stores and two takeaways, plus a café all on-site.

The Beachcomber clubhouse also offers delicious, affordable meals, drinks and free evening entertainment.

Chris added: “After a difficult couple of years for all of us, this award means so much. Many of our loyal customers return year after year, and we are so grateful for their support.”

“This year we will be introducing hot tub holidays for the first time, and we continue to develop our en-suite seasonal touring pitches, which are proving really popular. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for the 2022 season when we re-open on March 25. It’s going to be a fun-filled, action-packed year.”

Warren Farm Holiday Centre are holding a Recruitment Open Day on Saturday, March 5 from 12pm – 4pm at The Beachcomber.