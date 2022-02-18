Schools, early years, colleges and other Council services are closed today (Friday) due to the Met Office’s Red Weather Warning caused by Storm Eunice.

The ‘do not travel’ red weather warning is in place from 7am to midday.

A red-weather warning is the highest alert and has been issued for Burnham-On-Sea and parts of the South West as Storm Eunice brings gusts of up to 90mph, meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris. There is also the potential of localised flooding.

Somerset County Council leaders have announced the closure of all schools, colleges, Further Education and Early Years settings with all school transport suspended. Education leaders have been asked to provide online education, where possible.

Normal services are expected to resume on Saturday (19th February).