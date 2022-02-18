Recycling, rubbish and other waste collections have been suspended and all recycling sites will close across Somerset today (Friday, 18th February) in response to Storm Eunice.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for the Burnham area as 90mph winds are forecast to arrive.

“In light of the potential risk to crews and public, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has taken the decision to suspend all services for the day,” says a spokesman.

The ten recycling sites due to be open today will remain closed – Highbridge, Yeovil, Frome, Taunton, Minehead, Poole/Wellington, Bridgwater, Dulcote, Chard and Somerton.

At this stage, SWP says all 16 sites are expected to be open on Saturday and Sunday as usual, though this will be continually reviewed.

“Residents scheduled to have a collection are asked not to present their recycling or rubbish for collection today,” adds the spokesman.

Missed rubbish collections will be returned for on Saturday 19th February. Missed recycling collections and clinical waste collections will be returned for next Friday, 25 February. Garden waste collections scheduled for tomorrow will be suspended until subscribers’ next scheduled collection day.

Mickey Green, Managing Director of SWP, adds: “This is obviously a difficult decision, but the health and safety of crews and the public has to be paramount.”

“We will be working closely with our contractor SUEZ on a plan to return for missed collections and will provide information as soon as possible.”

“For tomorrow, we would very much encourage people to keep their recycling, rubbish, garden waste and other containers somewhere very sheltered to avoid them becoming a danger to themselves or others in what look likely to be very extreme conditions in many parts of the county.”

“If you notice your neighbour’s bins and boxes are out, perhaps consider letting them know that collections have been suspended so they can bring theirs in too.”