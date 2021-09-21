The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be returning to the High Street this Friday (September 24th).
The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.
Among this month’s eight stalls will be Somerset Lamb making an appearance with a great line-up of Somerset meats.
This month’s stalls include:
- Oven to You
- Mikes Pork
- Somerset Lamb
- Saints Preserve Us
- Wesley Cottage Bees
- Somerset Natural Soap
- Somerset Wildlife Trust
- In Clover