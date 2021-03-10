A series of fitness classes in Berrow that aim to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are launching online.

Originally launched at the start of last year, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) help older residents remain active.

The sessions had to stop at the start of the current third national lockdown, but they are now launching online instead.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes to older people.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I have been at home and using the time to undertake further training for my exercise classes.”

“There are some very positive updates on relaxation of Covid restrictions for those of who run fitness classes in the community.”

“The roadmap out of lockdown states that indoor adult exercise classes will begin no earlier than the week beginning 17th May.”

“We are still waiting for the government to provide us with exact details of reopening classes as we move into Stage 4 of the roadmap at the end of May. I am looking forward to springing back into action at Berrow Village Hall.”

She adds: “May is still some time off, and the roadmap may change, so until then I have taken the plunge and started an online active ageing class on Zoom.”

“These are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 11 am with a cost of £3.00 per session.”

“The natural reaction to lockdown is that many of us have lost or slowed down on our fitness, and need a subtle reintroduction to restore health. The World Health Organisation has just released new guidelines for physical activity emphasising the need for us all to move more and sit less for health. We can all benefit from being more active.”

“Classes will feature all components of fitness – mobilising and strengthening the muscles and bones, challenging balance, low impact aerobic activity for healthy heart and lungs, and flexibility to stop muscles from becoming stiff. Being physically active promotes health, it makes us feel good by releasing ‘happy hormones’ and it’s so good to connect with others on-line.”

For more details, contact Anne at anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co.uk