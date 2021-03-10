King Alfred School Academy students arrived back this week after lockdown to find a new 40ft sporting collage of inspirational world greats.

The photographic collage is made up of world-beating sporting giants alongside motivational quotes.

Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Lewis Hamilton are featured with quotes such as “If it is easy then you are doing it wrong” by Gabby Williams.

The stars include Helen Housby – Netball; Anthony Joshua – Boxing; Joe Root – Cricket; Simone Biles – Gymnastics; Serena Williams – Tennis; Andy Murray – Tennis; David Beckham – Football; Marcus Rashford – Football; Jessica Ennis – Hill – Athletics; and Sky Brown – Skateboarder.

Principal Nathan Jenkins says the collage is part of the school’s ongoing desire to inspire students with role models and encouragement.

Nathan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”This is a quite wonderful celebration of world sporting greats with incredible quotes to motivate our students.”

“School is so much more than exams and even more so after the year we have all had. We want to inspire students to life success and to enjoy physical activities and the life-long skills that brings.”

“We are so excited to welcome all students back this week and this backdrop is quite sensational.”