Sedgemoor District Council has explained why unusual flashing lights have been seen coming from the side of Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic lighthouse this week.

The authority says it is carrying out testing of a back-up power system in Burnham’s Low Lighthouse and also on the navigation lights in front of St Andrew’s Church on Burnham seafront.

Therefore, unusual flashing and coloured lights will be seen throughout this week.

Capt Keith Badsey, Harbour Master for the Port of Bridgwater, has issued a notice to mariners stating: “Mariners are advised that mains power to the Sector Lights and Leading Lights was turned off at 9am on Monday 8th March to test the battery back-up systems.”

“The power will remain off until later in the week. The lights may be unreliable during the test.”