Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area tomorrow night (Wednesday).

The stormy conditions are expected from 10pm on Wednesday night through until 4pm on Thursday, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England.”

“Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers. Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.”

It says that there may be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes, along with short term loss of power and other services, plus delays to road, rail transport.

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page