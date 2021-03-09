The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area tomorrow night (Wednesday).

The stormy conditions are expected from 10pm on Wednesday night through until 4pm on Thursday, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England.”

“Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers. Gusts may reach 60-70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.”

It says that there may be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes, along with short term loss of power and other services, plus delays to road, rail transport.