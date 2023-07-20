Five triathletes from the Burnham-On-Sea area have competed at the World Triathlon Sprint Championships in Hamburg.

Helen Faubel, Martin Rogers, Celia Miall, Matt Brewer and Lucy Etherton swam a gruelling 750 metre swim and completed a 20km bike ride and a 5km run during the ultimate test of skill and endurance.

The group – who are part of West Country Triathletes and train in Burnham – performed well alongside some of the sport’s best triathletes.

A West Country Triathletes spokesman says: “Hamburg’s bustling streets witnessed an extraordinary display of athleticism and determination as five remarkable triathletes from the Burnham area took on the world’s best at the World Sprint Championships.”

“The World Championships are known for attracting top-tier athletes, including Olympic medallists, making the competition fierce and the stakes high. It was a dream come true for the five and a true testament to their unwavering dedication to the sport.”

“Helen, Celia and Matt are all active members of West Country Triathletes and train at Burnham-On-Sea pool most weeks and you’ll find them regularly attending the Highbridge Apex Park ParkRuns.”

“Special congratulations go to Martin Rogers, who achieved the distinction of being the top British competitor in his age group. His remarkable achievement showcases the depth of talent and commitment nurtured within the West Country Triathletes.”

West Country Triathletes provides opportunities for athletes of all levels to pursue their triathlon dreams. Whether one is a seasoned competitor or a newcomer to the sport, the club welcomes all with open arms.