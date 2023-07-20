A farm in Highbridge was set to hold its popular ‘Isleport steam and Vintage working Show’ for the first time since before the pandemic this coming weekend – but it has been postponed due to the wet weather forecast.

The event at Isleport Farm was due to take place on Saturday 22nd July and Sunday 23rd July.

Co-organiser Rob Coombes told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve taken this decision due to the forecast of very wet weather which could create very challenging conditions at the farm.”

”We have postponed the event until the autumn with the new date to be announced soon.”

Organised by a dedicated team of enthusiasts, the event helps to preserve the memories and use of vintage steam, agricultural and any other nostalgic vehicles that are no longer in use on our fields or roads.

All profits from the event – which is now expected to be held in the autumn – will be donated to Macmillan and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.