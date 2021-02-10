Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village, Apex Park and around 100 homes could be better protected from future flooding if new flood prevention work gets the go-ahead.

The Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) is working with Sedgemoor District Council on a new project to protect the area around the Haven holiday park from localised flooding.

The project is also set to look at how nearby Apex Park in Highbridge and properties in the Maple Drive area of the town could be protected.

The flood prevention work could begin later in the year if it gets budget approval from the SRA this Spring.

The proposals of the study have been published here before a meeting of the SRA joint scrutiny panel this Friday (February 12th) at 2pm.

SRA senior manager David Mitchell states: “The aim is to identify improvements that will provide better protection against flooding and more effective long-term management of local drainage systems. Around 100 properties in the Maple Drive area of Burnham-on-Sea could particularly benefit.”

The study will look at improvements to the existing lakes at the Apex Park and Haven sites, as well as the local sewer networks near both sites and the Maple Drive area.

Mr Mitchell adds: “The study will determine the current level of flood protection and outline what improvements can be carried out to achieve a better flood protection and longer-term management solutions to future proof the system.”

The Somerset Rivers Authority annual budget – including the Haven scheme – is expected to be ratified at the next board meeting on March 5.