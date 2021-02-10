People living in Somerset aged over 70 who haven’t had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or booked a vaccine appointment, can now book at one of the county’s large vaccination centres or pharmacy-led sites through the national booking service.

The NHS says health and care teams across the county are working around the clock to ensure that everyone in the top four priority groups as identified by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is offered the opportunity to get a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, aside from those who cannot have it for clinical reasons.

Alison Wootton, joint senior responsible officer for the Somerset Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. explains: “Our vaccination sites are working hard to vaccinate people in priority groups 1-4, as quickly and safely as possible, with clinics taking place every day.”

“At the end of January over 112,000 of our most vulnerable residents had already had their first dose of the vaccine, and we’re really keen to make sure that everyone who is eligible has the opportunity to book their place as quickly as possible.”

“If you are over 70, you can now use the national booking service either online, or by calling 119, whether you have received a letter or not. If you have already booked an appointment – please attend as planned.”

People using the national booking service will have the option of making an appointment at a large vaccination centre or pharmacy-led site within a 45 minute journey.

Large vaccination centres in Somerset include: Taunton Racecourse and the Bath and West Showground and pharmacy sites at Morrison carpark in Yeovil, Boots in Taunton and Bruton Pharmacy at the Community Hall in Bruton.

People can also choose to wait to hear from their local GP-led primary care network if they prefer. Vaccination appointments are continuing to take place at community locations across the county, for people in the highest priority groups.

Other vaccination sites in neighbouring counties, which may be more convenient for people living near county boundaries, are also available through the national booking service.

By allowing eligible people to be proactive with their appointment booking, it is hoped any local residents who have yet to be contacted with details of how to get the vaccine can receive the jab as quickly as possible.

Alison Wootton adds: “We are so proud of every single person who has been involved in the vaccination programme across Somerset; our clinical teams, the many wonderful volunteers and to everyone for patiently waiting to hear about their vaccination appointments and attending at the right time.”

“We are well on track to meet the Government’s target of offering a vaccination to all people in the top four priority groups by the middle of February, and this latest news will only help us in reaching where we need to be.”

Anyone already booked in to receive the vaccine at a GP-led clinic or one of the other vaccination sites is advised to keep their existing appointment, rather than arranging a new one online or over the phone, in order to ensure that no vaccines go to waste.

Appointments should be arranged through the national booking service, which is available online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19 or on the phone by calling 119.

Please do not call the vaccination sites, or turn up without an appointment.

For more information on the NHS vaccination in Somerset please visit here.