Costa drve thru

Plans to build a new Costa Coffee drive-thru on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park have moved a step closer to getting a final go-ahead.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have approved an application for new Costa illuminated signs to be installed at the site next to Highbridge’s Aldi store.

At a virtual meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee, members voiced their support for the proposals, which were first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com. A Subway is also planned next to the drive-thru.

Cllr Andy Brewer added: “They are well co-ordinated plans, and this is all part of the corporate signage. It’s good to see the signs are internally illuminated which means it will reduce the light pollution.”

The application – reference number 11/20/00143 – will ultimately be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.

 
