Friends of Berrow Beach

The Friends of Berrow beach hope to re-start their monthly beach cleans in October if government Covid safety guidelines allow them.

A small number of the volunteers held a beach clean at Berrow last weekend to test how viable it would be.

Volunteer Nigel Hoy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last weekend, a few of our organisers went on an unofficial clean of Berrow Beach.”

“This was primarily to assess the state of the beach, which hasn’t had a proper community clean since February this year.”

“It was also to check how viable it might be to hold a public clean again in October, if government guidelines allow.”

“That said, we were able to dig out a large length of fishing net that was mostly covered by sand and also retrieve a large wheel from a 4×4 vehicle or similar.”

“Finally, the opportunity was also taken to do a quick litter pick around the Berrow Church car park.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page