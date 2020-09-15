The Friends of Berrow beach hope to re-start their monthly beach cleans in October if government Covid safety guidelines allow them.

A small number of the volunteers held a beach clean at Berrow last weekend to test how viable it would be.

Volunteer Nigel Hoy told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last weekend, a few of our organisers went on an unofficial clean of Berrow Beach.”

“This was primarily to assess the state of the beach, which hasn’t had a proper community clean since February this year.”

“It was also to check how viable it might be to hold a public clean again in October, if government guidelines allow.”

“That said, we were able to dig out a large length of fishing net that was mostly covered by sand and also retrieve a large wheel from a 4×4 vehicle or similar.”

“Finally, the opportunity was also taken to do a quick litter pick around the Berrow Church car park.”