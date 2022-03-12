A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has run the town’s Parkrun with a surfboard on his back to raise funds in memory of a man who died two years ago.

James Fisher hopes to raise thousands of pounds for his new local charity Phrenix which has been set up by Lynn and Keith Dimery in memory of their son Josh Dimery, 29, who sadly took his own life in 2020.

Sophia, who is James’ wife, says: “Josh was a mad keen sportsman and owned a surfshaping business in Taunton, so the new charity is focused on providing disadvantaged children in the South West with the finance to get into sports clubs that they otherwise could not afford or have access to.”

This month, James is also running the Weston half marathon with a surfboard strapped to his back in memory of Josh.

James has also run with the board at the Weston Parkrun and the Taunton event too and it has drawn a lot of attention via the park run websites and hopefully Saturday will be the same.

James says: “Our charity has been set up in memory of Josh with the aim of supporting the mental health of children through physical exercise.”

“Josh loved playing sport and was a huge part of the South West surfing community so if we are able to help at least one child’s mental wellbeing through the charity then we will have been successful!”

“The aim of running the half marathon and attending local Parkruns is to raise money for the charity but more importantly raise awareness of what the charity is trying to achieve, whilst hopefully highlighting the importance of physical activity in supporting children’s mental health.”

“As always, I was blown away by the incredible support of the Parkrun volunteers without whom these events couldn’t run and fellow runners especially my fellow Flo & Co running group members who were unbelievable as always and I would encourage others to attend their local Parkrun, they’re absolutely amazing!”

“I’ll be at Cheddar parkrun this Saturday and Marine Parade in Weston the following Saturday if anyone wants to come along and give me a ‘wave’!”

To donate, see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jameswestonsuperhalfphrenix