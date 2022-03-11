Burnham-On-Sea residents are being warned to expect high winds in the area on Saturday (March 12th).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds gusting to 55mph as a storm passes through the region.

A spokesman says: “A spell of wet and windy weather with coastal gales and heavy rain will develop during Saturday afternoon.”

“Gusts in coastal areas are likely to reach 50-55 mph and perhaps as high as 60 mph in the most exposed parts of Cornwall and southwest Wales. Inland, gusts will tend to peak at 45-50 mph away from hills. Wind will then ease a little during the evening.”

