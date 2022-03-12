Highbridge will be filled with live music on Sunday (March 13th) when a day-long Busk-a-thon is held.

As part of Sedgemoor District Council’s drive to get people back into town and village centres, funded by the Government’s ‘Welcome Back Fund’, the event aims to remind residents and visitors about the diverse nature of local towns and villages.

The planned programme for the day is below, but any artist wanting to take part can show up on the day at one of the locations and check with the performing artist.

The event kicks off from 11am, so turn up and fill your ears with music and also sample many of the different foods and drinks on offer.

Highbridge Busk-a-thon schedule

Time Event Location 1100 – 1700 hrs DJ set from Court production Sopha – outside 1130 hrs North Somerset Samba Coopers Arms – outside All day Store soundtrack from Court productions Sopha – inside 1200 hrs – 1700 hrs Burnham Radio soundtrack The Globe Inn 1200 hrs Ryder Emcee Flying the Flag promo – Hip Hop Sopha – outside 1200 hrs Wayne Pope The Globe Inn 1215 hrs – 1245 hrs Bristol String Quartet Highbridge Railway Station. 1300 hrs North Somerset Samba St Johns Church – outside 1300 hrs to 1330 hrs Bristol String Quartet Highbridge Clock Tower (Community centre if wet) 1300 hrs The Beach’d Bouys The Globe Inn 1330 hrs Ryder Emcee Flying the Flag promo – Hip Hop Sopha – outside 1345 – 1415 hrs Bristol String Quartet Sopha – inside 1345 hrs Holly Simpson Highbridge Clock Tower 1400 hrs Moss Flower Band St Johns Church – outside 1400 hrs Salv The Globe Inn 1400 hrs Juan Carlos Community Centre – outside 1430 hrs North Somerset Samba Highbridge Clock Tower 1500 hrs The Beach’d Bouys The Globe Inn 1500 hrs Holly Simpson Community Centre – outside 1600 hrs Juan Carlos The Globe Inn

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.