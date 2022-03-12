Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow today (Saturday, March 12th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting people to get involved by joining the latest clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of high Spring tides.

It will be the third monthly beach clean of 2022 and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied. All children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Berrow group launched in 2018 is led by Nigel Hoy, Honour Greenslade and Sue Meads with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.