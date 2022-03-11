Staff at a Burnham-On-Sea hair salon are celebrating its 50th year of business.

Peter’s Hair Salon in Burnham’s Cross Street has marked five decades of business by introducing a modern new look, as pictured here.

The salon, run by Peter Noad, is one of Burnham’s longest running town centre businesses, and has upgraded its interior and unveiled new outside signage thanks to grant funding from the Town Council.

“50 years of business is a significant milestone and I want to thank our loyal customers for all their support over the years and our hard-working team of staff,” says Peter.

“We all enjoy seeing our wonderful customers every day and welcoming regulars back – we greatly appreciate their support over the past five decades.”

The salon, which caters for both men and women, has a team of seven staff – Peter, Darren, Mel, Heather, Sharon, Amy and Jim – who provide cutting and styling for all ages.