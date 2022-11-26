Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to tell Somerset Wildlife Trust what green community projects they would like set up at Apex Park and other local green spaces.

Somerset Wildlife Trust’s new Somerset’s Wilder Coast project – funded by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund – is organising a community gathering at the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge to discuss the ideas.

“The workshop will be held on Saturday 26th November from 2pm to 4.30pm, which will be an opportunity for local residents to help plan exciting, new, community environmental projects and activities at Apex Park in other green spaces in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea,” says organiser Mark Ward.

“All ages and experiences will be welcome – we need your ideas and enthusiasm. We are particularly keen to work with groups and individuals who might not normally get the chance to connect with nature either in green spaces in town or along the coast or river banks.”

He adds: “Some of the questions will be asking at the workshop include: How can we make Apex Park & other local green spaces even better for wildlife? How can we protect our vulnerable somerset coast-line? How can we better connect to the natural world to improve our well-being, through nature-based activities and the creative arts? How can we better adapt to and slow down the impacts of climate change and ecological loss?”

There is no need to book, just come along at 2pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

The initiative is being supported, amongst others, by Somerset Wildlife Trust, Friends of Apex Park, Our Highbridge, Sedgemoor District Council and Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council.

Click here for more details